WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 5,681 Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vaxart by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vaxart by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Vaxart stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $379.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.69. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

