WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 898 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

KTB opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. William Blair cut Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

