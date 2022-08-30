WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NYSE UHT opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $722.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

