WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,244,000 after buying an additional 77,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.2 %

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

