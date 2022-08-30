WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,193 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Credicorp Stock Performance

About Credicorp

NYSE BAP opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.75. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading

