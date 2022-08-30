WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 27,119 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 27,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,746 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 414,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 149,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
SPPI stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $214.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.01. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
