WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,504 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 50,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,078,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 7,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $469,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,117.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,324 shares of company stock worth $4,952,646. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CEIX opened at $74.89 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Further Reading

