WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 62.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

SmileDirectClub Price Performance

SDC opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

