WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in América Móvil by 71.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 42.9% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

NYSE AMX opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

América Móvil Profile

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.