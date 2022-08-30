WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 88,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 618,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 76,286 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 782.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 491,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 435,372 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Clovis Oncology Profile

(Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.