WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in PROS by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,971,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,199 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 10.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PROS by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 341,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRO. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE PRO opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $962.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.38. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $44.44.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

