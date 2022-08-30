WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,357,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 211,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,676.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of CCU opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.43.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

