WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kronos Worldwide

In other news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

