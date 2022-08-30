WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 11,808 YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,432,000 after buying an additional 6,180,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 803,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $3,406,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $3,376,000. 7.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 6.7 %

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

NYSE:YPF opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.83. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

(Get Rating)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.