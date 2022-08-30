WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 4,933 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 20.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Avista by 41.3% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Avista by 8.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

