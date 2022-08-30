WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,005,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Snap by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,973,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.74.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $475,365.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 623,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,449 over the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

