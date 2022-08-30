WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $248.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.80 and a 200-day moving average of $221.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.