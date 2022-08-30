WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,587 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 239,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 118,331 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 115,729 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,529.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 45,424 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French acquired 11,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 212,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

