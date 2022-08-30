WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $224,000 Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,696 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 2,079.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 1,481.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $973.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.11. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,916.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $436,228 and sold 1,750 shares valued at $62,245. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

