WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $228,000 Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in TrueBlue by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $236,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

TrueBlue stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $700.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.56. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

