WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Infinera were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Infinera

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel purchased 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Infinera Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

