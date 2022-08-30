WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.2 %

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.