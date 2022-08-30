WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $211,000 in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 143,667 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Shares of CBD opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

