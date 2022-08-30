WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $215,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ambev by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,765,000 after acquiring an additional 855,151 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Ambev by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548,521 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Ambev by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,984 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Ambev by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,004,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 273,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 210,141 shares in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ambev Stock Up 0.3 %

ABEV opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

