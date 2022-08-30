WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $215,000 in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Gerdau stock opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

About Gerdau

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

