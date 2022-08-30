WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $216,000 in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BRF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in BRF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

