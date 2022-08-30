WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $216,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Shares of PAC opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $111.62 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.16 and a 200-day moving average of $144.36.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Articles

