WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $219,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOCS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Focus Financial Partners Price Performance

FOCS opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $539.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

