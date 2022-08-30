WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $229,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $197,690,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,769,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,616,000 after purchasing an additional 800,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 948,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 640,319 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.