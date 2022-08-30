WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $231,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,659,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity Profile

Doximity stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

