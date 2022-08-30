WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $71,000 in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 739,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 623,118 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,009,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 254,056 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of WTI opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $9.01.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W&T Offshore

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

