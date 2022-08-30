WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $231,000 Investment in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,005,474 shares of company stock valued at $91,645,346 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

