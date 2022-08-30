WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 45,493 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 76,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 158,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.1 %

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.