WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. abrdn plc grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,106.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,980,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,632,000 after buying an additional 4,567,477 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,490,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,712,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,479,000 after buying an additional 926,894 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 210.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 374,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 253,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on BSAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

