WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Tilray by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLRY. Cowen cut their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.53 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

