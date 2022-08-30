WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 68,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $3.10 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

UGP opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

