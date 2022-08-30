WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 9,589 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 483,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 394,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 472.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 530,580 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 497,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $31,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

INO stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $578.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,775.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

