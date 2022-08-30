WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $18.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.