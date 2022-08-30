WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Street Properties

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of FSP opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $299.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

