WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 630,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 523,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $29,226,000. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $17,658,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $527,954.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,388.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,130 shares of company stock worth $4,509,546. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BIGC opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.78.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
