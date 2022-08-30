WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 53.82%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGE Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

