WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 37,599 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,599 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,256,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,015,000 after acquiring an additional 903,762 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 335,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 111,168 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

About Itaú Unibanco

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

