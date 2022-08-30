WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $38,450.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 4,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $85,490.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,410 shares of company stock valued at $435,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $683.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

