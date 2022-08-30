WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,546 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 55.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SPNT opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

