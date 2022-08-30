WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,704 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RCL. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

