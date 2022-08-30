WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth $464,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.