WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.56. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.15.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.