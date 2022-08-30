WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 232,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

ESRT stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Further Reading

