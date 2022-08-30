WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after buying an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,847,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 59,941 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

OXM stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.67. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.