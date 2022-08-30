Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stake Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Wix.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Wix.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 81,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Wix.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

